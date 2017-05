The Coast Guard is out with an alert this morning, after getting a report of a capsized boat on the Columbia River near Clatskanie. Coast Guard officials say that they got a call around 7:20 this morning, saying that there was a capsized boat floating down the river in the vicinity of Wallace Island, located near Clatskanie where the Clatskanie River and Wallace Slough empty into the Columbia. No other details are being reported at this time; they’re asking for boaters and ships going through the area to keep an eye out for this boat.