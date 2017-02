Longview Police say that it looks like the pedestrian was at fault in a collision that took place last night at 15th and Florida. Longview Police and aid crews were called to this intersection at about 8:15 last night, reporting that a person had been hit, and was unconscious. The driver remained on the scene, and helped provide information to the officers. One northbound lane was blocked for a time, as the pedestrian was transported with injuries described as “non-life-threatening.” Names have not been released at this time.