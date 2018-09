Longview Police report taking a juvenile into custody in connection with a car-prowling incident near the Kelso-Longview border. At 4 pm yesterday, a person called 911, saying that they were following a suspect that had been prowling cars in the one thousand block of South Clark Street. The caller reported seeing the suspect take things from two pickups, while also attempting to get into a minivan. After being spotted, the suspect ran down the train tracks, jumping over fences and going into a swampy area near Phoenix House. Longview Police responded to the area, and reportedly caught the juvenile suspect as he ran from a home on Northwest 7th Avenue. LPD reports that charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree car prowling and minor in possession. The juvenile was turned over to his parents, while the case information is being forwarded to prosecutors for a charging decision.