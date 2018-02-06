Two teenage males are in custody after a foot chase and search that took place yesterday morning on Oregon Way in Longview. This got started at about 10:30 yesterday morning, when a person called Longview Police to report a littering incident near the Burger King on Oregon Way. The person picked up some of the garbage, and called the name that he found on the garbage. The man who answered the phone in Salem said that his car had been stolen that morning, and that the person should call 911. The person contacted LPD, while also keeping track of the suspects, who stopped to get gas. The State Patrol and Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene, and the suspects reportedly started to run. One 17 year-old from Salem was chased down and arrested in the 400 block of 16th, while a 16 year-old was found and arrested in the 1500 block of Baltimore. A third juvenile was also picked up, but that person was eventually released. The stolen vehicle has been returned to its owner.