A proposed calcium carbonate handling terminal near Woodland is a step closer to getting a green light for construction, after obtaining approval for a permit from the Shoreline Hearings Board. Columbia River Carbonates of Woodland is proposing to spend between 10 million and 15 million dollars constructing a terminal that would receive calcium carbonate “stones” by barge, would be off-loaded to a storage area, and then would be taken by truck to Columbia River Carbonate on Pekin Road. The “stones” will then be processed into powder that’s used in a variety of construction, agricultural and industrial applications. Backers say that this project will help to reduce diesel truck traffic in and out of the plant, and will also bring about 70 jobs. Opponents say that the facility will harm local wildlife and fishing habitat, and would also have negative impacts on nearby recreational sites. TDN reports that an additional in-water work permit is needed from the Army Corps of Engineers before construction can start, which they hope to do in 2018.