Who wins, Good or Evil? Perhaps that question will be answered this summer on the waters of Lake Sacajawea, as “Heroes and Villains” will be the theme for the 9th annual Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta. This year’s regatta will take place on Sunday, July 2nd, starting at 4 pm, centered once again at Martin’s Dock. Cardboard distributions will take place this year on Saturday, May 20th and Saturday, June 3rd, going form 9 am until noon at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, with KapStone Paper and Packaging once again providing the raw material for this year’s boats. You’ll need to bring your own gloves and tie-down materials. Call Joel Hanson here at the radio station to get registered, or if you have other questions; you can also “like” the Regatta Facebook page, which will also help you stay up-to-date on race information. The phone number is 636-0110.