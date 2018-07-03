14 boats came to the line at last night’s 10th annual Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta, with some tremendous creativity on display as they tried to meet the theme of “Blockbuster Movies.” The two-man kayak of Al Knorr and Greg Mares won the event, cruising to the win in the “Undercover Blues Brothers-Men in Black” boat. Mares says that he was really impressed by this year’s entries. This is Knorr’s third win at the Regatta, speeding away to the Class 1 win. The Men in Black kayak also won the “Dinghy Cup,” awarded to the best 1-to-3 man crew. “Fast and Furious” won the Class 2 heat; they also won the “”Pride of the Regatta” award for Most Creative Use of Cardboard. The Vogue Award for Most Attractive or Spectacular Boat went to The Black Pearl, built by Dick Hannah Collision. Cleopatra’s Barge got the Best Dressed award, while the Team Spirit award went to the Grocery Outlet’s Greased Lightning boat. The Ben Hur boat from the Longview Bridge Club got the Acorn Award, while the Titanic of the Pacific from the Stella Historical Society won the Titanic award for Best Sinking. In the Class 1 races, Greased Lightning was 3rd, Hunt for Blue November came in 2nd, and Men in Black is your race winner.