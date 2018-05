They’re looking for high drama and hot action at this year’s Cardboard Boat Regatta, as the theme of “Blockbuster Movies” is announced. The 10th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta will be held on the first day of this year’s Go Fourth Festival at Lake Sacajawea, starting at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 2nd. Once again, KapStone Paper and Packaging is offering raw materials to the community for free, with a distribution of cardboard planned for Saturday, May 19th, in the Red Beef Barn at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Get more information on the Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta Facebook page.