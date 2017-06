If you’re a family caregiver, the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities is offering a series of workshops called “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” which will be offered each Thursday afternoon, today through July 27th. Organizers say that this “Powerful Tools Workshop” will give you information on taking care of yourself while also taking care of your loved one. You’ll get tools that are intended to help reduce stress, help with relaxation, effective communication with others, reduced feelings of guilt, anger or depression, to help you make tough decisions, and to problem-solve. The workshop is free, but space may be limited, so registration is required. Power Tools for Caregivers is being offered from 2 to 4:30 pm on Thursdays through July 27th at the Area Agency on Disabilities offices, located at 1338 Commerce Avenue, suite 309. Call 577-4929 to register, or to get more information.