Longview Police are speculating that a medical problem may have led to last night’s incident in the 2900 block of Huntington Place, where a car left the roadway and crashed into a house. The incident was reported at 8 pm, when a Dodge Caravan left the street and collided with the home. No injuries were reported, either inside the house or in the minivan. Field sobriety tests were performed, and they say that there were no indications of driver impairment. A damage assessment of the house is pending; no citations were reported.