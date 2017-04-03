Castle Rock Police are working with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on a possible carjacking, where the victim claims that he was stuffed into the trunk of his car, was brought down to the Castle Rock area, and then was dropped off. This man contacted CRPD shortly after 8 am on Saturday, claiming that he was carjacked in Port Orchard. The victim claims that he was approached by three men armed with knives and hatchets, and then was stuffed in the trunk of his BMW. The suspects drove down to Castle Rock, and reportedly dropped the victim off near the Bike Park. The suspects reportedly may be on their way to California. The car and the suspects have not been found. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is following up.