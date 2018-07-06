Four people are under arrest after an alleged assault and kidnapping incident that took place early yesterday morning at a home on Carroll Road. At about 4 am yesterday, William Farnsworth, 46, of Kelso called 911, claiming that he had been assaulted, and his girlfriend was being held at knifepoint. Deputy Brady Spaulding was the first unit arriving at the home in the 1400 block of Carroll Road, where James Tautfest, 39, was supposedly holding Courtney Bonner, 34. Tautfest supposedly tried to drive off, but he was blocked in by Spaulding and other arriving units. They say that Tautfest had a closed folding knife in his lap when he was arrested; his girlfriend, Melissa Harris, 34, of Poulsbo was found in a pickup that was also on the scene, and she was also arrested. Farnsworth and Bonner claim that they were driving through Longview when Tautfest hit their car and cut them off. It’s claimed that Tautfest got into the car, threatening both people with a knife and a gun. Tautfest allegedly said that this was over a drug debt of $500; he drove Farnsworth and Bonner to the home on Carroll Road, in order to collect the money. Prior to the arrival of Deputies, Farnsworth ran into the woods, due to having a warrant for his arrest. Spaulding deployed the K-9 Icarus, and the dog was able to flush Farnsworth out of the woods. Deputies say that they also recovered a realistic-looking pellet gun. All four people are now being held on variety of charges and warrants, while the investigation is continuing.