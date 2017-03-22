There was congestion this morning on the southbound freeway commute this morning near Carrolls Bluff, as the Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol respond to a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian near milepost 34. A woman called 911 just before 5 this morning, saying that a man walked in front of her car as she was traveling in the left lane of the southbound freeway. The woman reports that she was covered with glass after the car’s windshield shattered, but she was unhurt. Several other passing drivers reported that the man was clearly deceased. Rolling slowdowns were initiated before the left lane of the freeway was shut down. The crash investigation is under way, and could take some time. No names have been released as of yet.