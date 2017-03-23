Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson says that he needs your help in identifying the victim in yesterday’s fatal car-vs-pedestrian collision that took place on I-5 near Carrolls Bluff. We reported on this crash yesterday morning, taking place just before 5 am near milepost 35 on the southbound freeway, in the vicinity of Carrolls Bluff. Wanda Sampson, 43, of Kelso was southbound in the left lane, and hit a person who was also in the left lane. Sampson wasn’t injured, but the person that was on the freeway died instantly. It was first reported that the victim was male, but Davidson now says that the victim is a female who is in her teens or late 20’s. The physical description of the woman shows that she’s 5’5″ to 5’6″, and weighed between 150 and 160 pounds. The woman’s hair was approximately neck-length, and was brown in color, with burgundy highlights. The woman has some distinctive tattoos, located on her right shoulder, across the back of her neck, and an inscription on the top of her right foot, with the name “Kayden.” The woman was wearing a black hooded coat, with “Aero” on the back, a gray hoodie, and multi-colored sweat pants with a Marvel Comics character on the leg. If you can help identify this woman, call the Coroner’s office at 577-3079.