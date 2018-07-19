A couple of rail car derailments were reported in the local area yesterday, but there were no major impacts. Just before 5 yesterday morning, it was reported that a single freight car had gone off of the rails in the 1000 block of Industrial Way, after a rail switch had been changed. Those on the scene say that it may have been done by a person, or there may have been some sort of malfunction.

Around 11:15 am, a report was called in from the three thousand block of Talley Way in Kelso, where a single car had come off of the tracks. They say that the car was empty, and there were no leaks or spills. No injuries were reported and no significant damage was done in either incident.