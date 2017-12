Jeffrey Beachard Dills, 50, of Longview is under arrest on a second-degree theft charge, accused of stealing doughnut carts from Heavenly Doughnuts, located in the 1500 block of 15th Avenue. The theft was reported a couple of minutes before 1 pm, and an alert went out to local metal recyclers. Later in the day, GT Metals contacted the victim, reporting that Dills was out at their facility, trying to sell three doughnut carts for recycling. Longview Police responded, blocking Dills’ pickup inside. Dills was questioned and then was arrested on a single count of second-degree theft. He’s now awaiting his first court appearance.