The Ilani Casino is nearing completion, and should be open to the public by this spring. The President and Gaming Manager for the Cowlitz Indian Casino project spoke yesterday at a Lions Club luncheon, announcing that the $510 million facility is on track for opening in April. Kara Fox-LaRose says that they have hired about 700 of the 1,000 people that will be needed to staff the facility; she says that the freeway off-ramp next to the casino is nearly complete, along with the wastewater treatment plant that will also serve the complex. Fox-La Rose says that they are projecting that more than 4.5 million people will visit the casino each year, and there will be event venues that could accommodate up to 2,500 people. While the gaming facility will be open in April, some aspects of the facility will still be down the line, including a hotel and a sports bar or upscale bowling complex. It’s also noted that around two percent of the casino profits will go to education and art programs in this area.