As the work proceeds on the tribe’s half-billion-dollar Ilani casino and resort facility near La Center, the Cowlitz Indians will be looking for the people that will work at that facility, as the tribe hosts a job fair tomorrow at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The tribe says that upwards of a thousand people will be needed to staff the gaming and entertainment facility, working on table games, slot operations, security and surveillance, food and beverage, marketing, IT, engineering and human resources. The Ilani Job Fair will take place from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow at the Clark County Event Center, located on the fairgrounds off of exit 9 on I-5 in Vancouver. You’re requested to “dress professionally,” and make sure to bring copies of your resume and cover letters. They say that interviews will be conducted on-site, so you should come ready to talk with prospective employers. Get more information by going to ilaniresort.com.