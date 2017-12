The Castle Rock City Council meets this evening at 7:30 pm, starting the meeting off with a public hearing on the proposal to increase water and sewer rates by four percent for 2018, along with a five percent increase in utility taxes. The Council also plans to take action on the 2018 budget later in the meeting, along with the 2018 budget for the Castle Rock Transportation Benefit District. New and re-elected member of the Council will be sworn in, and the Castle Rock Council will also be asked to continue participation in the “Big Idea” tourism promotion project. Tonight’s meeting is being held in the Castle Rock Senior Center, located at 222 Second Avenue Southwest in Castle Rock, right behind the Castle Rock City Hall.