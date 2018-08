Castle Rock is once again competing in the America in Bloom competition, and you can help out this time around. “Castle Rock Blooms” is now available for viewing on YouTube, and every view of the video will be a vote in support of Castle Rock. This year’s video focuses on how America in Bloom has helped the town, especially local youth and their connection to the town. Castle Rock Blooms is putting the YouTube link on its Facebook page. The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce also has a link to the competition video.