The Castle Rock City Council has several budget-related items at this evening’s meeting. The meeting will open with a public hearing on the proposed 2018 budget, along with the 2018 utility rates. Along with a budget of $8.6 million that’s needed to run the city, they’re proposed to increase water and sewer rates by 4 percent in the coming year. They’re also proposing to increase the city’s utility tax by five percent. There’s also an ordinance to increase compensation for the Castle Rock Mayor and City Council members on this evening’s agenda. A second public hearing and formal action on the 2018 budget is planned for next Monday evening. This evening’s meeting is set to begin at 7:30 pm in the Castle Rock Senior Center, right behind the City Hall at 222 Second Avenue SW in Castle Rock.