Castle Rock Police are looking into a burglary reported early yesterday morning at a home on Front Avenue. About 2:45 yesterday morning, a woman called 911 from her home on Front Avenue, reporting that a man was inside of her house. The woman says that she was awakened by the intruder as he came into her bedroom. She says that the man ran away after he realized that she was there; she says that the man was 5’8” to 5’10”, wearing a stocking cap with strings on the sides. It was initially thought that there was no forced entry, but the woman called back later, saying that she found that the screen on her bathroom window had been cut up, and there was dirt on the window seal. Further checking also showed that the detached garage had been broken into, with several items stolen. No suspects have been identified at this time.