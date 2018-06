Castle Rock Police report making an arrest after a traffic pursuit that took place last night. This incident was reported right after 10 pm, going in the area of Allen Avenue Southeast and C Street Southeast. They say that the suspect was riding through yards before he crashed in the area of Roake Avenue and Cowlitz Street East. The rider was “skinned up” in the crash, and he was treated for those injuries. Officers say that the rider had been drinking, but was below the limit for a DUI. He is being charged with felony eluding, negligent driving, driving while suspended and an ignition interlock violation. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.