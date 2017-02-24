Two homes in Castle Rock were severely damaged by fire yesterday, and six pets died in one of those fires. The first fire was reported just after 9 am, reported at 124 Cedar Street in Castle Rock. Four people that were in the house were able to safely evacuate after the fire was reported. Cowlitz Fire District 6 in Castle Rock responded with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Fire District 3 from Toutle, and was able to get the fire knocked down quickly. Despite those efforts, the house was severely damaged, and may be a total loss. It’s thought that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue in the lower level of the home.

Around 4 pm, Cowlitz Fire District 6, District 2 and District 3 responded to a house fire at 401 Quick Road, which quickly spread into the upper level of the home. Fighting the fire was extremely complicated; more than 30,000 gallons of water was used in the battle, which covered several hours. The nearest hydrant was more than two miles away, and had to be trucked in by fire tenders. The roof collapsed, which kept fire crews on the exterior of the building. Cowlitz 6 Fire Chief Bill Lemonds says that they finally got the fire out around 8 pm. No humans were injured in the fire, but four cats and two dogs died in the blaze. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.