Castle Rock Fraud

The Sheriff’s Office reports that two men appeared to work together to bilk three thousand dollars from a Castle Rock-area resident. This incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at about 5:50 yesterday evening; the reporting party says that the first contact was on-line, by a man named “Andy John,” who claimed to be from Hewlitt-Packard. He told the victim that someone from HP would be giving her a call. “Max Williams” called later on, claiming that there was an “account error,” and “Max” needed the woman to go and get $3,000 in gift cards at Walmart and relay the PIN numbers to resolve the problem. “Max” also told the victim that was a “family man,” and that he would lose his job if he didn’t get this fixed. The victim did as “Max” asked, and then discovered later that she had been conned. When the victim called the number involved, it went to a jewelry store, where the staff had no idea what was going on. The victim’s bank advised her to contact local law enforcement.