The City of Castle Rock is getting recognition from a national plant company, honoring the city for its partnership with the company. The Daily News reports that Proven Winners is honoring Castle Rock as its first-ever “Signature City,” certifying the partnership between the company and the city. Castle Rock needed to meet a seat of special criteria, including making an investment in landscaping, along with garden access to citizens. Castle Rock currently has 150 flower beds, mixed boxes and hanging baskets; they also say that more than 25 hundred bulbs have been planted around town. In addition, Castle rock will be featured on an upcoming airing of “Garden Time,” a long-running gardening show that runs Saturday mornings on Fox 12 in Portland. Castle Rock will talk about growth and gardening techniques during the show that will air on Saturday, August 4th.