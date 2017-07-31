Rachel Marin, 35, is dead after being hit while lying in the road north of Castle Rock. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Marin died early last Friday morning, as she apparently was lying on the pavement in the 7300 block of West Side Highway, near the Cowlitz-Lewis County line. A 19 year-old Castle Rock man was northbound on West Side Highway when he saw what he thought was a large black plastic bag in the middle of the road. The man was driving a truck with high ground clearance, and he tried to straddle the “bag,” but then he felt the undercarriage of the truck hit something. The man stopped and went back to the spot, where he found Marin. CPR and other lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Marin was declared dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, but they say that the truck driver has been completely cooperative, and they say no charges are pending. They are still trying to figure out why Marin was in the road; toxicology test results should be back in six to eight weeks.