If you’ve been puzzling about what’s been going on with Charity Rusch Marshall of Castle Rock, after her world record for floating down a in a hollowed-out giant pumpkin was broken, be aware that she’s continuing to grow her gargantuan gourds. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the latest with Marshall, who says that she’s continuing to grow giant pumpkins. Marshall says that she’s not so focused on trying to regain her flotation record as she is in growing the biggest pumpkins that she possibly can. Marshall tells the Chronicle that she has six giant pumpkin seeds in the grounds, all coming from different growers of giant pumpkins. She has a goal of raising three pumpkins that exceed 4,000 pounds, which will get her a special jacket from the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growing Club. As far as trying to regain her world record, Marshall says that she’s still not too sure about that. One thing that she is sure of is a pumpkin patch tour at her home, planned for Saturday, August 5th. Additional details will be released at a later date.