Trask Oryan Williams, 26, is under arrest on charges of first-degree robbery, felony eluding and possession of a stolen car, allegedly taking authorities on a high-speed chase into Lewis County last night. Castle Rock Police say that this got started just before 7 pm last night, when a man claimed that Williams robbed him as he was getting gas at the Rocket Market. The victim says that he was at the gas pump when Williams walked up, told the man to “give him the money,” then showed a gun in his waistband. The suspect took off in a red Jeep Cherokee, which was spotted by Castle Rock Police on the northbound freeway. The chase went north on the freeway, doing more than 100 miles an hour in the heavy rain. It’s claimed that the suspect got off at exit 59, where he stopped and stole a beer from the convenience store. The chase resumed on the northbound freeway, with spike strips set up near Napavine. They say that Williams hit the spike strips, but continued driving at 100 mph; he hit another set of strips in Chehalis, finally getting off of the freeway at exit 79. Williams reportedly pulled into the Sonic parking lot, and that’s where he was arrested. He was returned to Cowlitz County, where he’s currently being held without bail. Misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and driving while suspended are also being filed.