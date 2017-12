No significant injuries were reported when a van containing eight people rolled over on I-5 near Castle Rock yesterday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says that the rollover happened just north of Castle Rock, a couple of minutes after 10 am yesterday. It was reported that at least one person was pinned inside the van, and that there was also a pregnant woman in the vehicle. One person was pinned, apparently with their arm caught underneath something. The left lane of the freeway was shut down for a short time, while extrication equipment was brought in. The woman was eventually freed, and they say that all eight people in the van declined any further medical attention. Names were not released.