The 2018 budget for the City of Cathlamet is in place, after action by the Cathlamet City Council. The total budget comes in at $3.9 million, with sewer and water utilities making up the majority of the budget. Utility rates are going up a total of 2.9 percent in the coming year. It’s also noted that city employees are getting a cost-of-living raise of 2.5 percent.