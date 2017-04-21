Wahkiakum County is getting ready to install a drop box for disposal of old, unwanted and expired prescription drugs. Undersheriff Gary Howell says that they have been working with County Health and Human Services on getting this set up, giving Wahkiakum County residents a permanent disposal location, rather than having to wait for the annual drug turn-in event. Howell says that it doesn’t matter if the drugs are legal or non-legal; disposal is anonymous. Howell says that they’re still working on the exact location, but they hope to have the box installed before the end of this week. A public drug collection event is also being planned next Saturday, the 29th, in the lobby of the Wahkiakum County Courthouse in Cathlamet. Call the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office at 795-3242 if you have any questions.