Be aware that you’ll need to ease up on the gas pedal as you head through Cathlamet in the near future, as plans are being announced to reduce the speed limit on Ocean Beach Highway. The Wahkiakum County Eagle reports that the Cathlamet Town Council and the Wahkiakum County Board of Commissioners are asking the Washington Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on State Route 4 to 35 miles an hour inside the city limits. They say that this is part of a long-range effort to increase safety on the highway through Cathlamet; they also say that other safety measures are needed, including additional crosswalks and left turn lanes. WashDOT met with city and county officials earlier this week, where several issues were discussed. It’s reported that the speed limit will be reduced this spring, to study travelers’ reactions.