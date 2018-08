The Town of Cathlamet is asking customers of its water system to voluntarily curtail water use. Town officials put out the call earlier this week; they say that there’s actually an adequate water supply, but the combination of continuing dry weather and leaks inside the system are leading to the call for conservation. It’s now estimated that the town is losing as much as 175,000 gallons of water each day, which is about half of the daily production from the Cathlamet Water System. Staff is now in the process of identifying leaks, and additional help is being brought in. It’s hoped that repairs can be made in short order.