Be aware that the City of Kelso will be closing Catlin Street this evening, as work is done on a sewer repair project. The work area is at Northwest 3rd and West Main, where a sewer collapsed during the winter. The city says that a full nighttime closure is needed at West Main and Catlin, and that will happen tonight and tomorrow. The closure will go into place at 5 pm, and is expected to run through tomorrow. Regular updates will be up on the City of Kelso web page and on their Facebook page. Use other routes to avoid delays.