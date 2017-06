At the same time that they’re trying to offer more services to the citizens of Columbia County, the CC Rider Transit Agency is also studying the feasibility of consolidating services with a neighboring county. CC Rider Transit Coordinator Michael Ray confirms that a study is now under way, looking at the feasibility of merging with Sunset Empire Transportation, the public transit agency in Clatsop County. Ray says that this process is just getting started, looking at the pros and cons of a possible merger. After having funding measures shot down by voters in 2015 and 2016, the agency is looking at ways to improve revenues while also streamlining operations. CC Rider officials say that they’re losing so much money, that the Oregon Department of Transportation is stepping in; ODOT is paying for this study. It’s anticipated that there will be some level of service reduction, absent a merger or some other infusion of revenue. So far, no cuts are suggested.