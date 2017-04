An investigation is under way in Columbia County, as authorities check to see if a driver for the CC Rider bus system has been stealing from the fare boxes. The St. Helens Chronicle reports on the investigation, saying that thefts were reported between November of last year and February of this year. The director of the bus agency says that fare boxes on buses that went to Portland Community College were coming back empty, after having been revenue-generators for the agency. There were also no receipts from bulk sales of passes and other tickets. They say that a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been reported as of yet. The investigation is continuing, while CC Rider is altering its ticket purchase system to try and prevent similar thefts from happening in the future.