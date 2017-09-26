Cowlitz County is announcing the receipt of Community Development Block Grant awards from the Department of Commerce, also reporting that Cowlitz County is once again the only county in the state to receive two awards. The first grant is a copy of last year’s award, presenting $222,410 to Lower Columbia CAP. That money will go to help rehabilitate “up to 12 housing units” in areas of the county that don’t normally benefit from these funds. The second grant is also for housing rehabilitation, with $188,707 dollars going to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington. Chris Pegg with HOSWW says that those dollars will help to rehabilitate the Phoenix House in West Kelso, a facility for low-income families that are emerging from drug or alcohol treatment programs. County Commission Chair Joe Gardner says that getting these awards is great news, helping to address the shortage of quality, affordable low-income housing in the local area.