Cowlitz County is announcing the receipt of two Community Development Block Grant awards, the only county in Washington state to get two such awards this year. County officials reported on the awards from the Washington Department of Commerce, part of $10 million that was split into 22 grants. The first grant of $217,590 is going to the Lower Columbia Community Program, which will use the money to rehabilitate 12 housing units in areas of the county that are not part of communities eligible for entitlement grant funds. Ilona Kerby with Lower Columbia CAP says that this is a win-win for the county and the community, helping to rehabilitate housing in parts of the county that doesn’t usually see impacts from CDBG dollars. The second grant of $79,584 goes to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, which will pass through the dollars to help rehabilitate the Beechwood Duplexes in Woodland. Both grants are tied to the Cowlitz County Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness.