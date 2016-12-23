Cowlitz County is announcing that nearly $300,000 is coming in from the federal government, Community Development Block Grants that will help to pay for rehabilitation of living spaces in the county. County officials say that Cowlitz County was one of 22 rural community that received the pass-through funding from the Washington Department of Commerce, and was the only county to receive two awards. $217,590 is being awarded to the Lower Columbia Community Action Program; that money will help to rehabilitate 12 housing units that are located in “non-entitlement areas” of Cowlitz County, places that don’t normally see any of this CDBG money. Another award of $79,584 is going to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, which will use the money to rehab the Beechwood Duplexes in Woodland. Officials with each agency say that they are extremely excited by these awards, saying that they will help to provide affordable housing in this area, which is described as a “dire and emergent need.”