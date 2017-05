Come and see the talents of local school kids at the 2017 Celebration of the Arts, which will open today and then will run through Thursday at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. The Celebration showcases art projects from students in the Kelso and Longview school districts, with hundreds of pieces in a variety of media. The opening night runs from 6 to 8 pm this evening; the gallery will also be open for viewing from 8 am until 8 pm tomorrow and Wednesday, and from 8 am until 2 pm on Thursday. Admission is free.