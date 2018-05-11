Jason Stoker, 37, of Longview is recovering from injuries that he received yesterday afternoon in a car crash in Centralia. The State Patrol reports that the crash happened around 2:30 pm, on the Centralia city limits at the intersection of South Scheuber Road and Graf Road. Troopers say that Michael Page, 41, of Chehalis failed to stop at the sign, going airborne as he went into the intersection. They say that Page lost control as he landed, skidding off of the road. Page’s car came back onto the road, where he then hit an SUV driven by Carin Landrum, 26, of Chehalis. Page was seriously injured in the collision, and he was taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment. Stoker was a passenger in Page’s car, along with Jennifer German,35, of Stanwood; they were both taken to Centralia Providence Hospital, as was Landrum. A one-year-old child in Landrum’s car was unhurt. Speed is listed as a factor in the crash; vehicular assault charges are pending.