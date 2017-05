Congratulations to this year’s winners of the Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple awards, including our own John Paul, who was honored as this year’s “Rising Star” by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. Gibbs and Olson Engineers and Surveyors are the 2017 Small Business of the Year, and Foster Farms is the Large Business of the Year. The Emergency Support Shelter is the Small Non-Profit of the Year, Life Works is the Large Non-Profit of the Year, and Ryan Grady with ServPro is your 2017 Business Person of the Year.