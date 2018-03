The 2018 Small Business Boot Camps start this morning, focusing on “boardsmanship” in this first six-pack of classes. The Small Business Boot Camps are offered by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, offering assistance and training for local small business people. Gary Healea with PNE Corporation will kick things off this morning with a session titled “Role of the Board and the CEO,” going from 7:30 to 9 am today in the Heritage Room at Lower Columbia College. Other session topics include Succession Planning, Handling Conflict, Financial Accountability, Facilitating and Leading Meetings, and Working as a Team. Contact the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce for additional information.