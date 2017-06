The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce holds its Quarterly Luncheon meeting today, and the presentation at this event will be focused on boosting your productivity and efficiency. Bethanne Kronick will be coming in to present “Take Control of Your Time and Get the Right Things Done” at today’s lunch meeting, billed as a “lively, interactive presentation providing strategies and solutions to boost productivity and efficiency.” The Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon will run from 11:45 am to 1:15 pm in the Cowlitz Regional Conference Center. Get a break on your ticket by registering in advance; you can do that at kelsolongviewchamber.org, or call 423-8400.