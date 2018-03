Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for scholarships that are being offered by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce and the Lower Columbia Professionals. Students that are seeking any type of post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Maria Harris Scholarship or the Lower Columbia Professionals Scholarship. Applicants need to be a resident of Cowlitz County; they need to submit three letters of reference, describe their future educational goals, along with plans for future financing and community involvement. The funds must also be used within one year of the award. Students must also show financial need, to be eligible for the Maria Harris Scholarship. Get more information by going to kelsolongviewchamber.org.