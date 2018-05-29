If you’re doing any nighttime driving on I-5 through Chehalis during this week, be aware of work on the Chamber Way Overpass that may hold you up. The Washington Department of Transportation says that eight 127-foot girders will be installed over the freeway during this week, with nighttime closures of the freeway planned for tomorrow night and Thursday night. The lane restrictions will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday and Thursday, with one lane closed in each direction; WashDOT says that ALL traffic will be detoured from the freeway to the Chamber Way offramps. The overpass itself will also be closed from 8 pm to 7 am on each night. The overpass was severely damaged several years ago, when it was hit by a truck carrying an overheight load. The damaged span was removed and a temporary bridge has been used, allowing traffic to cross the freeway. This project is expected to be completed by this fall.