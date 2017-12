If you’re heading north on I-5 this weekend, be aware of a detour that’s planned in Chehalis, as repair work continues on the Chamber Way overpass. Just before midnight on Saturday, both directions of the freeway will be shunted onto the off-ramps at Chamber Way, then will go back onto the freeway on the other side of the exit. In preparation for the detour, freeway traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at 10 pm on Saturday. Crews will work to demolish the existing Chamber Way Bridge during the detour, with the goal of having the freeway re-opened by 8 am on Sunday. Similar work is also planned for next weekend. You may want to budge some extra time if you plan to be on the freeway during this time, or use an alternate route.