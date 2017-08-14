The Cowlitz River fishing guide who is now being charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, Social Security fraud and perjury is now claiming that he’s being unfairly singled out by the federal government. Billy Jim Swann of Rainier, Washington first made the news earlier this year, when he was fined 75 hundred dollars for violating the Endangered Species Act. The owner and operator of “Swanny’s Guided Fishing” illegally clipped fins and kept wild coho salmon during a trip on the Cowlitz River. After being charged on the fraud and perjury charges last week, Swann talked to the Centralia Chronicle, telling the papery that “I’m on their radar, and they’re trying to get me for any little thing that they can.” Federal officials claim that Swann has been bilking the government since 2006, when he applied for disability, while still guiding as many as 300 fishing trips per year, all around the Northwest. Swann claims that most of his disability applications were rejected, and he says that he didn’t make nearly as much money as the investigators contend. Swann is currently set to go to trial on October 2nd.