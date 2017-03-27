Victor Howard Bliss, Jr., 25, of Longview is under arrest after he was allegedly involved in a car chase that ended with a crash that injured himself and two other men early this morning. State Troopers say that this took place on Ocean Beach Highway westbound, in the area of 15th Avenue at about 12:30 today. They say that Bliss was driving with no headlights, and when the trooper tried to stop him, he drove off instead. Bliss apparently tried to make a turn at 32nd Avenue, went off the road, and hit the guy wires for a utility pole. It’s claimed that Bliss tried to run from the scene, but he was apprehended after a short foot chase. Bliss, William J. Farnsworth, 44, of Kelso and Mark Dugger, 51, of Longview were all hurt in the crash; all three were treated and released at Saint John Medical Center. Bliss was arrested, and is now being held on charged of felony eluding, resisting arrest and driving while suspended. He’s waiting for his first court appearance.